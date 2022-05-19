Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Increases By 28.4%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRNWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

