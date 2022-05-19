Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Rises By 21.0%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.9 days.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $41.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
