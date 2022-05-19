Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Rises By 21.0%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.4444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.