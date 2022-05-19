Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Declines By 16.9%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -200.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.46.
About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.