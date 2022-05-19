Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) vs. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Critical Review

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Westwater Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -32.21% -29.14% Westwater Resources N/A -10.47% -9.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$2.25 million ($0.04) -4.55 Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.39) -2.95

Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwater Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silver Bull Resources and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Beskauga copper-gold project located in the Pavlodar region of northeastern Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

