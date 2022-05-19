SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.19

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.19 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 2402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,485,000 after buying an additional 227,073 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,972,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,440,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

