Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.43

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 23544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

