Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.43

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 23544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.
SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 339,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
