Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $18.55. Stratasys shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 24,322 shares traded.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

