Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Stryker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $232.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $224.02 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.60.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

