Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.65

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Surgalign ( NASDAQ:SRGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.30). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.60) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,296,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,194,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

