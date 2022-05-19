Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

