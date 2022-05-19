Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $180.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at MKM Partners to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $5,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after acquiring an additional 412,456 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

