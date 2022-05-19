Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Cowen decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $5,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.