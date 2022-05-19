Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

