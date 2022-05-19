Technology Investment Dining G Sells 945,536 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.
NYSE:TOST opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.
TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.