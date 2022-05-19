Technology Investment Dining G Sells 945,536 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $13,511,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,207,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,189,819.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92.

NYSE:TOST opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

