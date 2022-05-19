Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

THO stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

