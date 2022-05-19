TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $152.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 1278453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.32).

TIFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324 ($3.99).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a market capitalization of £796.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.74%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.