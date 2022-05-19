Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPHD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

TPHD opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

