Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.66

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.
TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.