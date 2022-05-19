Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.66

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 1841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.