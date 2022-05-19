Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.62

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

