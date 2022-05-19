Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.47

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.47 and last traded at C$24.31, with a volume of 59502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.83.

TPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.37.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 413.64%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

