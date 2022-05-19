Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 38.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

TYG stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

