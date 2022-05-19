Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.69 Million

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $117.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.66 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $107.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $470.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.91 million to $474.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $495.94 million, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $496.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

