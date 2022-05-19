Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of NOV by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

