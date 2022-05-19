Truist Financial Upgrades Ball (NYSE:BALL) to Buy

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday.
BALL stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
