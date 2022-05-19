Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $148.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

