Veronique Lecault Buys 200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veronique Lecault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74.

ABCL stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.26. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after buying an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after buying an additional 7,474,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after buying an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 166,638 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

