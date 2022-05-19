Victoria Oil & Gas’ (VOG) Suspended Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:VOG opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. Victoria Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £9.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in in West Africa and Russia. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

