Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,197 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ECOM stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

