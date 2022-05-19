Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

