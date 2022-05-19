Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,210 shares of company stock valued at $261,584. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

AMTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $955.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.16. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

