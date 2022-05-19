Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in GoPro by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 812,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in GoPro by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of GPRO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.