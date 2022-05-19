Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 283,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

