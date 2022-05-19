Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 14.3%

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 283,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 74,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
Recommended Stories
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.