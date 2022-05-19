Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.48

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.48 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 143.98 ($1.77), with a volume of 531714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.20 ($1.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

