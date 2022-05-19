Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 638.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 99,253 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

