Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $141.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a $141.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.66.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

