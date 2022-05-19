Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Warby Parker has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $93,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

