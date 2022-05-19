Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $23.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.