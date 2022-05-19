Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

