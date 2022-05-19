Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) PT Lowered to $30.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.
NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY
– Get Rating
) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Telsey Advisory Group to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.82% from the company’s current price.
WRBY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.
Shares of WRBY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY
– Get Rating
) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after buying an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $93,249,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.