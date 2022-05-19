Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.50.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $330.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.13. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

