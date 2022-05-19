Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.22.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

