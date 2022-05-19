Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.66.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. The company has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $121.53 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

