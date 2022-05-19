Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.22

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.22 and last traded at C$36.98, with a volume of 22685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.27.

WTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93.

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.