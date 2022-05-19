Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.74.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.10.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.