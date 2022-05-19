WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 14848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get WW International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $489.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WW International during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 77.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.