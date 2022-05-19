Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.83. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,592 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $536.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
