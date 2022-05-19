Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.83. Yalla Group shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,592 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $536.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

