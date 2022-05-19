Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report sales of $598.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.82 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $567.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

