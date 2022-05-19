Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FBC stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

