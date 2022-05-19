Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.