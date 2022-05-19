Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allego (NYSE:ALLG) to Hold

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allego Holding B.V. provides pan-European electric vehicle charging network. It delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego Holding B.V., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Allego alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ALLG stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Allego has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allego (ALLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.