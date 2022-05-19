Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:AJX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

